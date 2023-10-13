Israelis Were Slaughtered, Now Jews are Threatened Worldwide

Amire Cohen/Reuters

Not since the Holocaust have so many Jews been murdered in a single day.

Simply stating that raw, harrowing fact, however, doesn’t do justice to the unfathomable atrocities that Hamas terrorists committed against Israelis over the weekend of Oct. 7.

Parents executed in front of their children. Mothers, babies, and grandparents kidnapped and taken into the Gaza Strip. Families opening Facebook to find a video of their grandmother murdered in cold blood, uploaded to her own page by her killer. Babies reportedly beheaded.

Read more at The Daily Beast.