‘Sums it up beautifully’: How a lone letter is persuading many Australians to vote YES for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament

A Yes voter has argued there will be greater division in Australia if the referendum on the Indigenous voice in Parliament is unsuccessful.

Ms Upton explained that although many No voters had argued the advisory body would be divisive, she said First Nations Australians would feel much greater division if they felt their voices were not heard .

Letter from Gillian Upton encouraging Australians to vote yes I, too, am dismayed by the public discourse leading up to The Voice (see John Hewson’s letter “Missed Voice Messages Saturday Paper, August 12-18, 2023), but I fear the more important message is being lost. The most common complaint I hear, as a Yes campaigner, is that the Voice is “divisive”. I’ll tell you what will divide. If the nation wakes up after a “no” vote and sinks into the fact that we, the settlers who have been here for at most 10 generations, have told the First Nations of Australia, who have had connections here for 2,600 generations , that : “No,” we won’t hear you, we don’t want to listen to your advice on how to improve your life; “No”, we will not even see you, you will not be recognized in the constitution; “No,” we reject your long-standing efforts for constitutional recognition and decline your sincere invitation to “walk with us…for a better future.” “No,” we don’t want that, neither for you nor for us. Now this will divide. Not all “no” voters would intend to send such a brutal and ugly message to First Nations people, but all “no” voters must understand that this will be the true meaning and impact of their vote. Gillian Upton, balaclava, Vic

Ms Upton said it would create much more division.

“Not all ‘no’ voters would intend to send such a brutal and ugly message to First Nations people, but all ‘no’ voters must understand that this will be the true meaning and impact of their vote,” she said.

Her letter was widely shared on social media by other Yes voters, with many applauding Ms Upton’s argument.

Polls across the board give No a comfortable lead – the latest Redbridge poll shows just 35 percent of respondents voting Yes, while Essential has Yes at 43 percent (pictured, Anthony Albanese campaigning Yes)

“The no vote is what really divides. Please, Australia, let’s not wake up to this shameful position,” one said.

“That sums it up beautifully. I’m afraid of the country we’ll realize we live in on Sunday,” said another.

Polls across the board give No a comfortable lead: the latest Redbridge poll shows just 35 percent of respondents voting yes, while Essential has the yes vote at 43 percent.

Australians should know by Saturday evening whether the referendum was successful.