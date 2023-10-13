Travis Kelce Arrives at Arrowhead for Chiefs Vs. Broncos Showdown, Determined to Push Through Pain Barrier in the Presence of ‘Friend’ Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will look to improve to 5-1 on Thursday night

And Taylor Swift will be there to watch the tight end perform

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Travis Kelce has arrived for Thursday Night Football — and new love interest Taylor Swift is expected to be in attendance again.

Kelce is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered last weekend against the Vikings.

But he is set to play against the Broncos, with Swift eyeing him for the third time in four games.

Exclusive footage from DailyMail.com shows Kelce walking into Arrowhead Stadium wearing a red tracksuit, plain white T-shirt and sunglasses.

Earlier in the day, Kelce was also seen leaving his home with one of his Chiefs jerseys in his hand, while his mother Donna was seen at a nearby hotel before watching her son play against Denver.

Travis Kelce wore a red tracksuit as he walked into Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday

He showed a peace sign prior to the Chiefs division game against the Broncos

Kelce could be seen with a canned drink as he entered Arrowhead

Kelce was spotted outside his home holding one of his own jerseys ahead of tonight’s Chiefs game, where girlfriend Taylor Swift is expected to be in attendance

Swift has previously watched Kelce vs. the Bears and at the Jets, where the broadcasts mainly revolved around the rise of the pop megastar.

However, Prime’s Al Michaels has insisted that Thursday Night Football will focus more on football.

“What we’re going to do tonight, everything in moderation,” the play-by-play man shared Sports illustrated ahead of the game.

“Our crew talked about it this morning. You can’t make the show an afterthought. The vast majority of the audience watches a football match.

‘There are people, I don’t know how many, it could be quite a few, but it’s certainly not a majority, that if you pointed the camera at her all night, they would be satisfied with that. This is not what we do.’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted together for the first time in Kansas City last month

Swift watched her first Chiefs game with his mother Donna as they defeated the Bears

Swift and Kelce were first spotted together after the Chiefs’ win over the Bears on September 24.

The following weekend, she was then spotted in New Jersey with a bunch of celebrities – including Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively – to watch the Chiefs beat the Jets.

Last Friday, Kelce said his romance with Swift has made him feel happier than when he won the Super Bowl earlier this year.

“When all the attention comes, it feels like, you know, after the Super Bowl, I was on top of the world and now I’m even more on top of the world,” he said.

“There are a lot of people who care about Taylor for good reason. I have to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.’