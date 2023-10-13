John Carpenter “Can’t Believe” He Watched the ‘Barbie’ Movie: “I Had Nothing to Do With Barbie Dolls”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

John Carpenter said he was still surprised watching the movie Barbie movie this summer.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, published online Tuesday, the writer-director-composer was asked if he ever goes to a theater to watch a movie. He explained that he “hadn’t been to a movie in a while” but that he watches them at his house, including the highest-grossing movie of the year, Barbie.

‘I can’t believe I watched Barbie” Timmerman said. “It’s just not my generation. I didn’t care for Barbie dolls. I didn’t know who Allan was. I mean, I can sum it up. She says, “I don’t have a vagina,” and at the end, “I’m going to a gynecologist!” That’s the movie for me.”

The Halloween The director also noted that some parts of Greta Gerwig’s record-breaking film went “right over my head.”

“I mean, there’s a patriarchal issue in there, but I missed that whole thing,” he told the outlet.

But overall, Carpenter thought Margot Robbie’s performance was “fantastic” in the film.

Barbie became a huge success this summer, breaking several records, including becoming the highest-grossing film ever by a female director. The film has also earned over $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office, making it the biggest Warner Bros. film ever in North America.

In addition to Robbie, the film also stars Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Emma Mackey and Kingsley Ben-Adir.