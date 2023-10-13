Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Man Deported Twice From US Arrested After Burned Body Found In Abandoned Car In Nashville

    NASHVILLE (MNPD) – Kevin Joel Castro-Garcia is charged with criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of Elmer Nahum Miranda-Martinez, 37. His badly burned body was found on September 27 in the trunk of a vehicle which had been set on fire and left in a wooded area off the 300 block of Franklin Limestone Road.

    Detectives believe that Miranda-Martinez was shot and killed prior to his body being placed in the vehicle. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Castro-Garcia, a native of Honduras, was previously deported from the United States in 2010 and 2018. He remains jailed without bond.

