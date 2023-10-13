Rep. Shri Thanedar: Why I Quit the Democratic Socialists of America Over Hamas Comments

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/AP

The scenes from the recent rally in New York City, promoted by the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), deeply disturbed me. Sitting miles away, I grappled with the evolving accounts of the event, where heightened antisemitic sentiments took center stage.

The palpable support for the violence committed against Israel by Hamas, recounted through various sources, highlighted a growing polarization in our societal beliefs. These accounts seemed almost surreal, a stark contrast to the America I’ve come to know and love.

The recent horrific terrorist attacks on Israel shattered my heart—the indiscriminate slaughter, heinous acts of rape, and cold-blooded kidnappings of innocent souls, men, women, and children alike.

