Taylor Swift Attends Travis Kelce’s Game Against Broncos, Sits Next to His Mom Donna Amidst Rumored Tension, With Minimal Entourage

This is the third time Taylor Swift has seen Travis Kelce play in person

The tight end will play despite an ankle injury last week

Taylor Swift has arrived at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs.

On Wednesday night, it was reported that the pop superstar was heading to Kansas City to check out her new boyfriend – with the tight end leaving his house on Thursday with his own jersey in hand.

And Swift has now turned up to watch the Chiefs take on the Broncos in a divisional clash.

The pop megastar appeared to be wearing a Kansas City jacket as she hopped on a buggy to escort her to the stadium.

Kelce is dealing with an ankle injury but will perform well in the match, which will be the third time Swift has seen him play.

She was first seen watching Kelce as his team defeated the Bears on September 24.

She then headed to New York the following weekend to watch Kansas City beat the Jets on Sunday night.

Last Friday, before the game against the Vikings where Kelce was injured, he said his romance with Swift has made him feel happier than when he won the Super Bowl earlier this year.

“When all the attention comes, it feels like, you know, after the Super Bowl, I was on top of the world and now I’m even more on top of the world,” he said.

“There are a lot of people who care about Taylor for good reason. I have to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.

But it’s not clear whether his mother is as enthusiastic about the relationship.

Swift was spotted cheering on Kelce alongside Donna, 70, and the mom made an awkward comment about Taylor when she appeared on the TODAY show last Friday.

When hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb asked her what it was like watching a match with one of the most famous people in the world, Donna simply replied, “It was okay.”

She continued, “I don’t like to talk about it. It’s just one of those things where everyone saw me. I sat in the boxes with her. It’s another thing that has given my life a boost.”

The Chiefs and Broncos kick off at 8:15ET