Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    News

    EU is formally investigating X over content about the Israel-Hamas war

    By

    Oct 13, 2023 , , , ,
    EU is formally investigating X over content about the Israel-Hamas war

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    The European Union (EU) has formally opened an investigation into X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to ensure it complies with the Digital Services Act (DSA) following the Hamas attack on Israel in early October and the subsequent Israeli airstrike on Gaza. According to the request, this comes after “indications received by the Commission services regarding the alleged dissemination of illegal content and disinformation, in particular the dissemination of terrorist and violent content and hate speech.”

    Earlier this week, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton sent a letter to X owner Elon Musk, alleging that the platform is “being used to spread illegal content and disinformation in the EU.”

    The EU requests that X provide information related to its investigation by October 18. Investigators reportedly ask X what the company’s protocols are during crisis situations. according to the Financial times. In his letter earlier this week, Brenton noted that the media has widely reported on misleading images about X that include previous armed conflicts as well as manipulated conflicts.

    The investigation into X is the first under the new DSA, says the Financial Times. Under the law, tech giants such as Meta, Google and Amazon, which operate “very large online platforms” with millions of users, can be held liable for content that is illegal in the EU. The commission could, in serious cases, impose fines of up to up to six percent of global revenue.

    EU is formally investigating X over content about the Israel-Hamas war

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gaza braces for ground offensive, but can Israel achieve its objectives?

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Last-minute court battle initiated by an Indigenous man aims to halt the progression of Voice to Parliament referendum

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Astrologer Provides Precautionary Advice for Upcoming Annular Eclipse – Predicts ‘Ring-of-Fire’ Phenomenon will Trigger an Intimidating Fresh Start

    Oct 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gaza braces for ground offensive, but can Israel achieve its objectives?

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Last-minute court battle initiated by an Indigenous man aims to halt the progression of Voice to Parliament referendum

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Astrologer Provides Precautionary Advice for Upcoming Annular Eclipse – Predicts ‘Ring-of-Fire’ Phenomenon will Trigger an Intimidating Fresh Start

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Harvard is temporarily closing off its historic center to visitors at night, as backlash continues to roil against students blaming Israel for Hamas’ attacks

    Oct 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy