The Secret Kiss That Just Blew Up ‘Southern Charm’

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Bravo/Getty

It’s fair to say that we’ll never experience a reality-TV phenomenon like the #Scandoval again. And yet, it’s hard not to find parallels between the characters in that sordid love triangle and certain cast members of Southern Charm at the moment. Mainly, Taylor is giving off major Raquel—who now goes by her birth name Rachel after being bullied to death over it—vibes, particularly in tonight’s riveting episode.

Fresh off a devastating breakup, Taylor’s clearly desperate for love and acceptance and looking for it in all the wrong places, including the waste bucket that is Austen and—in a surprising development—the ancient grandfather clock that is Whitney. Like Ms. Leviss, she also doesn’t seem to have much of an identity or plan for her life outside of being a man’s significant other. (Are we supposed to believe that Day Chaser sponcon is a real passion of hers?) Nor does she understand basic fuckboy math: If Austen was shitty to her buddy Olivia and every other woman he’s courted on TV, then he’s eventually going to be shitty to you!

That happens sooner than later as Austen completely throws Taylor under the bus amid this unfolding investigation. We pick back up in the middle of Shep asking Austen whether he’s hooked up with his latest ex. And Austen eventually “reveals” that they kissed, which everyone seems to think is just an ounce of the truth. Shep is irritated, but not so mad (yet) that he’s ready to throw a punch. In fact, they do whatever the white man version of dapping each other up is before going back into Patricia’s kitchen where Craig, Whitney, and Madison are eavesdropping. A part of me is glad Shep didn’t completely explode on Austen during that conversation, given how early we are in the season. Rest assured, there’s still plenty of lies and excuses to be spewed from Austen’s giant, Muppet mouth.

