Kevin McCarthy Dances in Circles to Defend Trump After Israel Comments

In an interview Thursday on Fox News, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) declined to condemn Donald Trump for describing the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah as “very smart” during a speech the previous night.

On Special Report, McCarthy was also asked about the former president criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not being “prepared” for last Saturday’s deadly attack by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. Trump’s stance could be connected to Netanyahu’s decision to congratulate Joe Biden for his 2020 election win, anchor Bret Baier suggested, citing a December 2021 Axios article in which Trump is quoted as saying that the prime minister “made a terrible mistake” in doing so.

“Do you think this is personal for the former president?” Baier asked. “What do you make of these comments yesterday?”

