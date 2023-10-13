Taylor Swift Sweetly Poses with Young Fan and Cheering On Boyfriend Travis Kelce as Chiefs Face Broncos, Blowing a Kiss

<!–

Taylor Swift made a young girl’s dreams come true when she made another high-profile appearance at her love interest Travis Kelce’s football game.

Video of the Kansas City Chiefs’ showdown against the Denver Broncos on Thursday showed the 33-year-old pop superstar taking a break from cheering to take a cute selfie with the girl.

Even after the photo was taken, Taylor gave the girl a special memory to cherish as she blew her a kiss and beamed from ear to ear.

The singer threatened to divert attention from her new boyfriend when cameras focused on her VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Taylor appeared to be joined at the game by Travis’ mother Donna Kelce, who was introduced to the Shake It Off singer during a previous game against the Chicago Bears.

Taylor’s selfie with her young fan was captured during the main broadcast and then posted to social media.

The clip caught her in the middle of the photo and after the girl took her photo, she turned around to see her performance showing off an infectious smile.

Taylor then blew a quick kiss to the girl as a final memento before turning and walking to her seat.

She appeared to be wearing a simple black tank top that matched a black miniskirt, and she contrasted the dark outfit with her red Kansas City Chiefs jacket.

The windbreaker cost $112 and was designed by sportscaster and Dancing With The Stars alumna Erin Andrews.

The jacket was part of Andrews’ WEAR fashion line, which makes sports-themed clothing aimed at female fans.

She wore it unzipped and let one side fall on her arm.

Taylor paired her jacket with her bold red lipstick, and she styled her long blonde hair into a ponytail, leaving her bangs forward and short locks dangling to frame her impeccably made-up face.

The Anti-Hero singer mollified some of her fans by revealing her long hair, as she worried some of her most parasocial fans when she appeared to have short hair during Wednesday night’s world premiere of her Eras Tour.

However, it now appears that the net has been pinned back and she was able to show off her full height during the match.

Elsewhere in the clip, Taylor was seen sipping her drink and chatting with the other VIP ticket holders.

Her presence at the game comes after she skipped Travis’ last Chiefs game, which also coincided with him injuring his ankle after accidentally sliding on a slippery artificial turf surface.

