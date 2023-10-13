The Australian Racehorse with Potential $25 Million Value, Not Participating in the World’s Richest Turf Race “The Everest”

<!–

With Sydney’s Everest worth $20 million, a rising star of Australia’s spring carnival could be worth much more if she takes victory at Caulfield.

While the $3 million in prize money at the Caulfield Guineas is dwarfed by the riches on offer at Randwick. the prestige of winning the Group 1 race at Caulfield could deliver an even richer prize.

Guineas are a herding breed, which essentially makes them an audition for global recognition.

Beyond racing, this means a stallion can become a license to print money because of his value when put to stud in retirement.

This is where Militarize, the big favorite, can benefit.

Joao Moreira rides Militarize to victory in the Golden Rose at Rosehill Gardens in September

Militarize has now won two Group 1 races at two years old and is looking to add a second victory at three years old at the Caulfield Guineas.

The Newgate Farm superstar is a colt with a stallion pedigree to match and enters the race on a super short price of $2.80 to take victory.

Militarize is a son of six-time Group 1 winner Dundeel and cost just $550,000 at last year’s Magic Millions but has three previous Group 1 victories.

These include two victories as a two-year-old and the Golden Rose (1400m) at Rosehill on September 23 in his most recent outing.

That brings his stallion’s value to around $20 million, but a win in the Guineas would take that value to $25 million, according to top breeders.

“If he wins the Caulfield Guineas he will go to stud as one of the most sought-after studs of the last five or ten years,” Henry Field, the founder of Newgate Farm, told The Age.

“What he has achieved so far and his body of work are extraordinary.”

Militarize’s victory at Rosehill Gardens cemented him as favorite to knock out the Caulfield Guineas.

Trainer Chris Waller said neither the fence nor the occasion would bother the champion colt.

Miltarize trainer Chris Waller also doesn’t think the barrier 12 layout will pose a hindrance for the colt, as they took a look at the track for the first time earlier this week.

“It was a nice, simple workout. We haven’t asked him to do too much, just sit behind his stablemate Lindermann who is a quality performer himself,” Waller said.

“He looked around to make sure he was on the right leg, which is always important when you do your first race in Melbourne.

“He did a lot of work in Sydney on his left leg, but to do it here at Caulfield is another thing.

“Michael Dee was on board and he was very happy with every aspect of his work, getting on the right leg, balancing on the straight and finishing well.

“He was a star at two and he came back really well at three, but you also look for promising players.

“He’s definitely the benchmark and they’ll know he’s there on Saturday.”