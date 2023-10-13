🔴 Live: UN calls for $294 million for ‘urgent needs’ in Gaza, West Bank

Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    The United Nations on Thursday issued an emergency appeal for $294 million to address “the most urgent needs” in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military pulverized the Gaza Strip with airstrikes, prepared for a possible ground invasion and said Thursday its complete siege of the territory — which has left Palestinians desperate for food, fuel and medicine — would remain in place until Hamas militants free some 150 hostages taken during a grisly weekend incursion. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

