It’s getting VERY serious! Taylor Swift chats with boyfriend Travis Kelce’s DAD for the first time – as his mom Donna is seen wearing Swiftie-style friendship bracelet

Taylor Swift worked her charm on Travis Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed, while attending his game on Thursday.

The You Belong With Me hitmaker, 33, watched the Kansas City Chiefs as they took on the Denver Broncos alongside Donna, 70, at Arrowhead Stadium.

The superstar also chatted with Travis’ dad for the first time while enjoying her third Kansas City Chiefs game this season.

Taylor and Kelce’s father were deep in conversation during the event and both wore red in support of Travis and his team.

The 34-year-old athlete’s mother rocked some colorful friendship bracelets on her wrist — the same kind of beaded accessories that were a key part of Swift’s Eras tour.

One of Donna’s bracelets appeared to have the word “Today” written on it. It’s unknown if the bracelets are from Swift, but the singer previously encouraged fans to “make the friendship bracelets, seize the moment and savor it” in her song “You’re on Your Own, Kid” from Midnights, which inspired Swifties to do just that. That.

At the competition, the pop star took a seat in a box next to Donna, who appeared to shadow Swift in a recent interview after her first visit to Arrowhead last month.

Swift has been seen cheering on Kelce alongside Donna, and the mom made an awkward comment about Taylor when she appeared on the TODAY show last Friday.

When hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb asked her what it was like watching a match with one of the most famous people in the world, Donna simply replied, “It was okay.”

She continued, “I don’t like to talk about it. It’s just one of those things where everyone saw me. I sat in the boxes with her. It’s another thing that has given my life a boost.”

Despite the recent shade, Donna seemed to enjoy Swift’s company and smiled as the singer whispered in her ear.

Swift was Kelce’s biggest cheerleader at the sporting event, wearing a stylish oversized red, white and black Chiefs windbreaker.

The singer showed off her toned legs in a black mini dress and completed her look with a black tank top and black boots.

The beauty is accessorized with a gold chain and matching simple earrings.

As for glam, Swift wore her signature red lip and a hint of bronzer.

Swift was first spotted watching Kelce as his team defeated the Bears on September 24.

She then headed to New York the following weekend to watch Kansas City beat the Jets on Sunday night.

Last Friday, before the game against the Vikings where Kelce was injured, he said his romance with Swift has made him feel happier than when he won the Super Bowl earlier this year.

“When all the attention comes, it feels like, you know, after the Super Bowl, I was on top of the world and now I’m even more on top of the world,” he said.

“There are a lot of people who care about Taylor for good reason. I have to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.