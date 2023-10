Getty

A lawsuit by actress Julia Ormond accusing talent agency CAA of ignoring Harvey Weinstein’s predatory behavior has unleashed a verbal slugfest between Hollywood heavyweights Bryan Lourd and Ari Emanuel.

The gloves aren’t just off—they’ve been shredded.

Emanuel, the CEO of the Endeavor agency, has likened Lourd, who runs CAA, to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. Lourd, in turn, has lambasted Emanuel as “erratic” and “self-serving.”

