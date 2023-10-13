Seth Meyers Knows the Real Reason Trump Is Into Jim Jordan

NBC

Donald Trump may be looking down the barrel of 91 felony charges that could potentially carry a prison sentence of 641 years, but that doesn’t mean he can’t take a moment to admire Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) impressive physique. According to Seth Meyers, that’s just one of the many ways the former president has “weirdified” the Republican party.

On Thursday, Meyers dedicated the bulk of his “A Closer Look” segment to the utter chaos that is the GOP and their ongoing and increasingly messy search for a new House Speaker. While it took nine days and a secret ballot vote for House Republicans to declare Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) their choice to replace the recently ousted Kevin McCarthy, that decision flew directly in the face of Trump, who heartily endorsed Jordan for the gig—and Meyers thinks he knows why.

“In the past, Trump has praised Jordan for the weirdest reasons,” Meyers explained. Case in point: Jordan’s disdain for suit jackets—a seemingly random sartorial choice that Trump is reading a lot into. Way back in February 2020, when Trump was still actually president, he shared that “When I first got to know Jim I said, ‘Huh. Never wears a jacket! What the hell’s going on?’”

