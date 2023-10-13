Astrologer Provides Precautionary Advice for Upcoming Annular Eclipse – Predicts ‘Ring-of-Fire’ Phenomenon will Trigger an Intimidating Fresh Start

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

The solar eclipse in your partnership zone conjuncts a bunch of planets all in Libra, bringing lots of activity and communications around your meaningful and engaged relationships.

Old patterns and experiences may cause you to act in the usual way, but sometimes it’s best to move forward and take a new approach to an old problem. Women could now be particularly important to you and existing arrangements regarding partnerships are taking a new turn.

Casual relationships can now transform into more committed unions. Remember that during the Libra eclipse the flame of Aries burns, you are an energetic cosmic dance and heavenly delight.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

New beginnings are likely in the areas of work, health or general well-being. Daily habits and routines could also be subject to new procedures or arrangements. Self-improvement, both mental and physical, is probably now on your agenda and you can make decisions taking all points of view into account.

Just be a little careful here so as not to compromise too much, but things should work out better since you are ruled by Venus, the planet of love and justice.

Real practical or concrete manifestations are possible, particularly in relationships. Venus is also the ruler of Libra and in the Libra eclipse, Taurus discovers a new dawn. The cosmic balance is aligned and your destiny is drawn!

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

This solar eclipse brings you an awareness of justice, love and beauty! Your creativity is likely to awaken along with a potential romance!

You can live closer to the child’s world in one way or another, either through your inner child or with real children. Theatre, sports and entertainment might also be on your mind, so get out and socialize…have a fabulous time.

Leisure and pleasure are now your watchword. However, don’t forget to fire up your brain as well, because under the Libra eclipse, Gemini’s thoughts ignite, making a celestial waltz with intellectual insight! So, pay attention to your thoughts because you will find real diamonds that will transform your life.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Great activities and opportunities around your home and family could soon present themselves. You can transform your home into a beautiful haven for your family and close friends.

Renovations, gardening and general beautification are the name of the game for you. Your private, secure space becomes more important and relationships with women, especially motherly figures, could feature. Your emotions are now closer to the surface, so you can wear your heart on your sleeve more than usual.

Your subconscious is working overtime amid the Libra eclipse, Cancer emotions are flowing, doing a cosmic tango, towards the lunar shadows!

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

You probably have a ton of communicative and intellectual energy. Write down those brilliant flashes of insight.

With so much activity going on in your home, local environment, and extended family, there could be many long discussions with neighbors, cousins, or siblings. Activity in your area could also be a topic of conversation. Are you planning to study or simply organize your administrative formalities?

It is also a fabulous time for marketing and spreading communications to the world through advertising and other promotions. Under a Libra eclipse, the Leo spirit shines. The radiance illuminates your heavenly dreams.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Woo Hoo, watch out for overspending! In Libra, this eclipse may encourage you to buy beautiful but expensive items. However, you can also sow financial seeds to grow and transform your future financial situation.

New departures bringing real and concrete monetary manifestations will soon be possible. Your values ​​and beliefs may also change now, so that money is no longer as important as it once was.

However, now is still a great time to formulate a new budget and get your finances in order. It’s time to translate your thoughts into practical reality. Virgo’s spirit takes flight under the Libra eclipse, searching for cosmic secrets in the lunar night.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

The solar eclipse with a bunch of other planets in your sign, lightens your life… finally! It’s exciting because there are new beginnings everywhere. The way you approach the world, the way others perceive you, your identity and your appearance… all of this and much more must now be renegotiated and physically transformed.

New makeup, new hair, and new clothes are also on the agenda as you align your authentic personality with your physical appearance. Somehow you look more graceful and elegant than usual and others notice! You exude charm and refined majesty. Under the Libra eclipse, Libra love is kindled.

Cosmic passion ignites in heavenly delight. You may be feeling much better than you have in a long time as you begin a new chapter in your Book of Life!

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

It’s quite a spiritual time for you now. This eclipse brings a ton of energetic rumblings to your subconscious, so pay attention to your dreams and the little daytime “flashes” that may cross your mind.

You may even find nuggets of gold from the mental realms indicating changes in the direction of your life. At first, some of these changes may seem somewhat uncomfortable, but persistence is likely to lead to success.

When you think about it, you realize that these changes might be long overdue. Scorpion passions arise under this Libra eclipse. The cosmic depths are revealed, hinting at exciting new changes.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

New beginnings are now likely with groups, friends and relationships. You might meet some lovely new friends or maybe the sense of community will become more important.

So, get out into the world and socialize…have fun…attend events and shine.

Your hopes and dreams also receive more attention, and you may abandon old, worn-out dreams in favor of new, achievable aspirations. You think more about your desires in relation to others and how you can get what your heart truly desires. By seeking to achieve things in a peaceful or beautiful way, you realign your selfish desires with those of your soul.

Amid the Libra eclipse, the spirit of Sagittarius rises high. In the celestial dance you reach the sky!

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

Here’s some exciting news you’ll want to hear about your career or life direction. Your public profile or reputation gets you noticed, and authority figures have you on their radar more than ever.

They might be impressed by your abilities, including your ability to work hard and get the job done. You shine like the sun because the moon and sun are in close relationship and the blending of these energies in Libra brings smooth relationships through charming but often intelligent conversations.

Life is probably going more smoothly than usual, and parents or authority figures are more helpful and willing to follow your way of thinking. Capricorn remains strong and stable as cosmic balance helps you achieve your goals.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

Want a little vacation? Want to escape to distant shores? Ask yourself “how can I broaden my horizons now”.

It’s time to broaden your perspectives by expanding your vision of what life can be. You can travel, study or deal with people from other countries. Do something different, exciting or exotic now and it will bring some vitality to your life.

If you’re feeling jaded or unmotivated, don’t hesitate! Take a new route home, go to a different restaurant, or meet new friends. The world is big, so take a new stance in this ever-changing sphere of possibilities.

Seize these opportunities with both hands! During the Libra eclipse, Aquarius is freed. Cosmic winds of change, we see your essence!

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

Deep and compelling feelings can arise under this eclipse. However, you can use them as fuel to ground your heart’s desires in physical reality.

Common resources like money, real estate, or investments might also be on your mind, and you can make changes now that will lead to new financial beginnings.

New levels of intimacy can also be achieved, and you may feel like it’s been a long time since you experienced the depths of passion…go for it.

Feel what it feels like to be fully human and unique. Beauty, love and romance may be hiding just beneath the surface, so start looking for what’s rightfully yours.

Amid the Libra eclipse, Pisces dreams take flight. Cosmic waters melt into the light of the lunar night.