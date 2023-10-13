Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Last-minute court battle initiated by an Indigenous man aims to halt the progression of Voice to Parliament referendum

    By Paul Osborne in Canberra for Aap

    Published: 11:38 p.m. EDT, October 12, 2023 | Update: 12:39 a.m. EDT, October 13, 2023

    An indigenous activist’s attempt at the High Court to stop the voice referendum from taking place has failed.

    Robbie Thorpe, the uncle of independent senator Lidia Thorpe, sought to claim Saturday’s vote was “an attack on indigenous sovereignty”.

    Mr Thorpe said in a statement on Friday that the denial of sovereignty was causing serious mental harm.

    However, Chief Justice Susan Kiefel made a ruling under High Court rules, meaning Mr Thorpe’s writ was not accepted for filing.

    Robbie Thorpe, the uncle of independent senator Lidia Thorpe, sought to claim Saturday’s vote was “an attack on indigenous sovereignty”.

    The rule states that “if any writ, demand, summons, affidavit or other document appears on its face to the clerk to be an abuse of the process of law, frivolous or vexatious or not within the jurisdiction of the court, the The clerk may request the opinion of a judge.

    The judge can then order the registrar to issue or file the document, or to refuse to issue or file the document.

    Mr Thorpe has previously sought to accuse the Commonwealth of genocide.

    13SON 13 92 76

    Indigenous advisory services 0410 539 905

