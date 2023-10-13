Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    U.K. Regulator Finally Clears Microsoft to Complete $69B Activision Blizzard Deal

    U.K. Regulator Finally Clears Microsoft to Complete $69B Activision Blizzard Deal

    Microsoft’s long-running purchase of Activision Blizzard, after Britain’s competition regulator finally cleared the deal on Friday.

    The software giant made a $69 billion bid in January for the video game developer behind Call of Duty, Guitar Hero and Overwatch, but Britain’s Competition Markets Authority (CMA) blocked the deal in April, claiming the takeover was “bad for Britain.” ” used to be.

    On Friday, the CMA concluded that the takeover could go ahead after Microsoft recently restructured the deal. Microsoft has agreed to transfer cloud gaming rights for current and new Activision Blizzard games to France’s Ubisoft.

