Homes numbered 1 are worth the most and unlucky 13 the least, analysis shows: Where does yours rank?

Houses with the number 13 have the lowest average value of each door number from one to 100, new findings claim.

Considered unlucky by some, properties with the number 13 on their door have an average value of £354,793, which is around £5,000 less than the average of 10 million homes analyzed numbered one to 100.

By contrast, properties with the number one on the front door have the highest average value, worth £393,690, which is £40,000, or around 11 per cent more than those with number 13 , according to Rightmove.

Enough is enough: The highest and lowest property valuations by door number, according to Rightmove

Houses number two have the second highest average value, at £386,866, while houses number three came in third, at £374,654.

Houses numbered single digits one through eight fared well; There were two surprising additions to the top 10, namely number 76 and number 78.

Number 76 homes reached ninth place in the top ranking, with an average property valuation of £363,241, Rightmove said. Meanwhile, number 78 homes came in tenth place, with average values ​​of £363,225.

Apart from houses number 13, properties 23, 27, 73, 57, 21 and 19 also performed poorly in the rankings.

Number 23 homes came in with an average value of £355,702, while number 73 homes achieved an average valuation of £355,816.

Edward Thomson, director of Strutt & Parker, Sloane Street, said: “In Britain, the number 13 is famous for being ‘lucky for some’, although unlucky for others.

‘It is common for new developments to skip it, going directly from 12 to 14, to eliminate the element of superstition.

‘Although fortunately only a very small minority of shoppers feel disaffected in this way, there will always be those who avoid the 13, never walk under stairs and say hello to every magpie.

“If living at number 13 doesn’t bother you, you may find yourself buying into a smaller proportion of the market and therefore getting a better deal – but only if you’re lucky, of course.”

Top 10 Door Numbers with Highest Property Ratings Door number 1 – £393,690 Door number 2: £386,866 Door number 3 – £374,654 Door number 4 – £373,944 Door number 5 – £370,116 Door number 6 – £367,586 Gate number 7: £365,590 Door number 8 – £363,609 Door number 76 – £363,241 Door number 78 – £363,225

Top 10 door numbers with lowest property valuations Door number 13 – £354,793 Door number 23 – £355,702 Door number 27 – £355,763 Door number 73 – £355,816 Door number 57 – £355,829 Door number 21 – £355,955 Door number 19 – £356,076 Door number 24 – £356,373 Door number 28 – £356,479 Door number 16 – £356,546

According to Rightmove, there are almost twice as many houses with the number 14 as there are with 13, as many streets skip the superstitious and unfortunate number.

Non-superstitious buyers may be tempted to look for houses with the number 13 in their local markets and potentially pick up a relative bargain, Rightmove added.

Tim Bannister, property expert at Rightmove, said: “It’s unlikely that most buyers will be put off by owning a 13th house, but it’s interesting to see from such a large data set that there appear to be areas of Britain who are more on the superstitious side.

“Owners of properties number 13 may find that it adds a unique look to their home given that there aren’t that many around, and it might even be a talking point with the next owner when it comes time to sell.”

One buyer’s agent told This is Money that he believes house names, rather than a number, can add value to a home.

House names add value. Numbers are impersonal and commercial, but a name is warmer and therefore more aspirational and therefore more valuable. Henry Pryor – purchasing agent

Speaking to This is Money, buying agent Henry Pryor, said: “I have bought and sold houses for 40 years and have never come across this superstition.” It’s hard to imagine that in the crazy market anyone would accept a reduction just because of the number.

‘House names add value. Numbers are impersonal and commercial, but a name is warmer and therefore more aspirational and therefore more valuable.

‘We have Chinese buyers who will avoid certain door numbers. Number 4 is usually less desirable, but there is usually someone else willing to choose it if they can.

’13 unlucky? In my experience, no.

In addition to the door number, there are many factors that can further influence the value of a home, such as location, proximity to good schools, transport links and a south-facing garden.

Separate findings from Halifax this week highlighted potential first-time buyers’ current priorities when looking for a home.

More than half of first-time buyers told Halifax that property price was one of their top priorities when looking for a home.

Being close to family and friends and taking note of local crime rates in the area were also high on the list of considerations, as was whether or not an area has a strong community feel.

Potential places to work, green spaces and proximity to a city are also among the top 10 things first-time buyers consider, Halifax said, adding that many first-time buyers were willing to look further afield to upgrade. on the real estate scale. .