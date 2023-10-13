Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    NNA – A flight carrying the first batch of Indians, who were stranded in Israel amid the ongoing war, landed in New Delhi under lsquo;Operation Ajayrsquo; on Friday morning.nbsp;

    As many as 212 Indian nationals from Israel have arrived at the Delhi airport.nbsp;

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was present at the airport to welcome them. With folded hands, Mr. Chandrasekhar greeted the returning Indians. He then interacted with the students.nbsp;

    The Union Minister reassured the passengers, saying Indiarsquo;s commitment to the safety of every Indian is unwavering. Prime Minister Modi is determined to protect them, he added.–ANI

    By

