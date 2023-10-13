Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    WAFA: Gaza death toll surges to 1,569, with 7,212 injured

    By

    Oct 13, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – In the wake of the devastating Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, the death toll has surged to 1,569, with 7,212 individuals injured, the Ministry of Health said in an update at 11:00 p.m. tonight.nbsp;

    The Ministry said in a brief statement that the number of deaths in the Gaza Strip has reached 1,527, while the death toll in the West Bank also surged to 32, while over 600 people have been injured, of whom 190 were hospitalized.

    The ongoing Israeli offensive has brought immense suffering to the Palestinian population especially in the Gaza Strip, with casualties, particularly among innocent children and healthcare workers, mounting around the clock.–WAFA

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Jennifer Garner, Adam Sandler, Yara Shahidi Express Sympathy for Innocent Victims in Israel-Hamas War: “People Are Not Their Government”

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Jeff Bezos Acquires Seven-Bedroom Mansion in Florida’s ‘Billionaire Bunker’ for $79 Million, After Being Listed at $85 Million for Months

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    US stocks trade mixed but notch weekly gains as interest rates fall ahead of Q3 earnings season

    Oct 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Jennifer Garner, Adam Sandler, Yara Shahidi Express Sympathy for Innocent Victims in Israel-Hamas War: “People Are Not Their Government”

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Jeff Bezos Acquires Seven-Bedroom Mansion in Florida’s ‘Billionaire Bunker’ for $79 Million, After Being Listed at $85 Million for Months

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    US stocks trade mixed but notch weekly gains as interest rates fall ahead of Q3 earnings season

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    A Black student suspended over his locs hairstyle says he feels like he’s falling behind at a disciplinary school the district sent him to

    Oct 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy