WAFA: Gaza death toll surges to 1,569, with 7,212 injured

NNA – In the wake of the devastating Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, the death toll has surged to 1,569, with 7,212 individuals injured, the Ministry of Health said in an update at 11:00 p.m. tonight.nbsp;

The Ministry said in a brief statement that the number of deaths in the Gaza Strip has reached 1,527, while the death toll in the West Bank also surged to 32, while over 600 people have been injured, of whom 190 were hospitalized.

The ongoing Israeli offensive has brought immense suffering to the Palestinian population especially in the Gaza Strip, with casualties, particularly among innocent children and healthcare workers, mounting around the clock.–WAFA

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.