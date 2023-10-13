Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Nasrallah, Abdollahian broach latest regional developments in light of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

    By

    Oct 13, 2023

    NNA – Hezbollah Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, on Friday welcomed Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who visited him with an accompanying delegation.nbsp;

    Sayyed Nasrallah and Amir Abdollahian reportedly discussed the latest developments in the region following Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, and the continous Israeli aggression on Gaza.nbsp;

    The pair also held consultations on responsibilities shouldered upon parties, as well as stances that must be taken regarding these historical events, Hezbollah media relations said in a statement.nbsp;

    By

