Iran’s Foreign Minister in Beirut, strongly condemns Israeli war crimes in Palestine

NNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian extended Thursday overnight his congratulations upon arriving at Beirut International Airport, to the Palestinian people for Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which serves as a response to the war crimes attributed to the Zionist entity.

ldquo;From Beirut, we firmly declare that the international community and Islamic nations cannot stand idly by in the face of the persistent war crimes perpetrated by the Israeli entity against the Palestinian populace,rdquo; he emphasized.

The Iranian FM underscored that ldquo;the forced displacement of Palestinians within a mere three days, coupled with the denial of basic necessities such as water, electricity, and medicine to the people of Gaza, unequivocally constitutes a grave war crime on the part of the Zionist entity.rdquo;

Abdollahian went on to clarify that the ongoing perpetration of war crimes against Palestinians and Gaza will undoubtedly trigger a collective response from the resistance axis.

He emphasized that the Zionist entity would bear the responsibility for the ramifications of these actions. Furthermore, he stressed, ldquo;Continuing our diplomatic consultations, we will engage in discussions with Lebanese officials concerning Gaza and conduct further deliberations on global and regional matters.rdquo;

Abdollahian was received in Beirut by representatives of Hezbollah, Amal Movement, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad.mdash;agenciesnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.