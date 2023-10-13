Israel calls for civilians to leave Gaza City as significant operation looms

NNA – Israel#39;s military on Friday called for all civilians of Gaza City, more than 1 million people, to relocate south within 24 hours, as it amassed tanks near the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected ground invasion.

quot;Now is a time for war,quot; Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday as Israeli warplanes continued pounding Gaza in retaliation for the weekend attacks by Hamas fighters that killed more than 1,300 Israelis, mostly civilians.

The Israeli military said it would operate quot;significantlyquot; in Gaza City in the coming days and civilians would only be able to return when another announcement was made.

quot;Civilians of Gaza City, evacuate south for your own safety and the safety of your families and distance yourself from Hamas terrorists who are using you as human shields,quot; the military said in a statement.

quot;Hamas terrorists are hiding in Gaza City inside tunnels underneath houses and inside buildings populated with innocent Gazan civilians.quot;

A Hamas official said the Gaza relocation warning was quot;fake propagandaquot; and urged citizens not to fall for it.

The United Nations said it considered it impossible for such a movement of people to take place quot;without devastating humanitarian consequences.quot;

Israel#39;s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan described the UN#39;s response to Israel#39;s early warning to the residents of Gaza as quot;shamefulquot;.

Israel has vowed to annihilate the Hamas group which led the attacks on Saturday.mdash;Reutersnbsp;

