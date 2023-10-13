Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    UN urges Israel to rescind “impossible” evacuation order to 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza, Hamas dubs warning “fake propaganda”

    By

    Oct 13, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The United Nations has said is it quot;impossiblequot; for Palestinians to move to the south of Gaza in the next 24 hours, after citizens were ordered to evacuate by Israel#39;s military.

    Israel#39;s military issued the evacuation order, in its strongest hint yet that it prepares to launch a ground offensive almost a week after Hamas#39;s surprise assault.

    UN officials in Gaza quot;were informed by their liaison officers in the Israeli military that the entire population of Gaza north of Wadi Gaza should relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours,quot; UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement in New York.

    quot;This amounts to approximately 1.1 million people,quot; he added, or nearly half of Gaza#39;s 2.3 million population.

    Mr Dujarric said the UN quot;considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequencesquot;.

    It came after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said quot;this evacuation is for your own safetyquot;, but in response, Hamas has called the warning quot;fake propagandaquot; and urged Palestinians quot;not to fall for itquot;.

    The UN has appealed for the order to be rescinded to avoid quot;what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situationquot;.–sky newsnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Jennifer Garner, Adam Sandler, Yara Shahidi Express Sympathy for Innocent Victims in Israel-Hamas War: “People Are Not Their Government”

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Jeff Bezos Acquires Seven-Bedroom Mansion in Florida’s ‘Billionaire Bunker’ for $79 Million, After Being Listed at $85 Million for Months

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    US stocks trade mixed but notch weekly gains as interest rates fall ahead of Q3 earnings season

    Oct 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Jennifer Garner, Adam Sandler, Yara Shahidi Express Sympathy for Innocent Victims in Israel-Hamas War: “People Are Not Their Government”

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Jeff Bezos Acquires Seven-Bedroom Mansion in Florida’s ‘Billionaire Bunker’ for $79 Million, After Being Listed at $85 Million for Months

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    US stocks trade mixed but notch weekly gains as interest rates fall ahead of Q3 earnings season

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    A Black student suspended over his locs hairstyle says he feels like he’s falling behind at a disciplinary school the district sent him to

    Oct 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy