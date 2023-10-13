UN urges Israel to rescind “impossible” evacuation order to 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza, Hamas dubs warning “fake propaganda”

NNA – The United Nations has said is it quot;impossiblequot; for Palestinians to move to the south of Gaza in the next 24 hours, after citizens were ordered to evacuate by Israel#39;s military.

Israel#39;s military issued the evacuation order, in its strongest hint yet that it prepares to launch a ground offensive almost a week after Hamas#39;s surprise assault.

UN officials in Gaza quot;were informed by their liaison officers in the Israeli military that the entire population of Gaza north of Wadi Gaza should relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours,quot; UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement in New York.

quot;This amounts to approximately 1.1 million people,quot; he added, or nearly half of Gaza#39;s 2.3 million population.

Mr Dujarric said the UN quot;considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequencesquot;.

It came after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said quot;this evacuation is for your own safetyquot;, but in response, Hamas has called the warning quot;fake propagandaquot; and urged Palestinians quot;not to fall for itquot;.

The UN has appealed for the order to be rescinded to avoid quot;what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situationquot;.–sky newsnbsp;

