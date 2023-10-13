France bans pro-Palestinian protests amid call for Hamas ‘day of rage’

NNA – French Interior Minister Geacute;rald Darmanin imposed a ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations Thursday, after the former leader of Hamas urged Muslims worldwide to stage protests in support of Palestinians in a ldquo;day of rage,rdquo; the militant grouprsquo;s standard call for demonstrations. The order, reported by Agence France-Presse, says such rallies would probably disrupt public order.

The order came as French police were seen using tear gas and water cannons to disperse at least hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Paris on the same day. It was also issued before French President Emmanuel Macron urged restraint to the countryrsquo;s Muslims and Jews in anbsp;national address.

ldquo;Neither suspicions nor divisions must exist between us as a nation,rdquo; Macron said in a televised address, adding that antisemitism ldquo;has always been the prelude to other forms of hatred.rdquo; He called for the country to ldquo;condemn terrorismrdquo; and defend the countryrsquo;s values.mdash;agenciesnbsp;

