Mikati welcomes Abdollahian, calls for concerted diplomatic efforts to halt Gaza war and protect Lebanon

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Friday welcomed at the Grand Serail visiting Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, with whom he discussed Lebanese-Iranian bilateral relations, the regional and international situation, and most importantly the recent developments in South Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.nbsp;

For his part, Mikati called for ldquo;concerted diplomatic efforts, by all parties, to stop the ongoing war in Gaza and protect Lebanon.rdquo;

In turn, the Iranian minister warned against expanding the scope of the ongoing war in Gaza ldquo;if Netanyahu does not halt his destructive war against the Gaza Strip.rdquo;

ldquo;What Hamas did was a response to Netanyahu#39;s policies and Israel#39;s crimes,rdquo; he added.nbsp;

quot;What matters to us is Lebanonrsquo;s security and tranquility; this is the main goal of my visit,rdquo; the Iranian FM said, proposing anbsp; meeting by regional leaders to discuss the prevailing situation.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==============R.H.

nbsp;

nbsp;