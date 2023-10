NNA – US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Israel Friday for a visit aimed at showing solidarity with a country still reeling from a devastating Hamas attack that has left hundreds dead.

Austin will meet with officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant during the visit to Israel – his third as Pentagon chief – which follows one by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.mdash;AFP

