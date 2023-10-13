UN says relocating Palestinian refugee agency to south Gaza

NNA – The United Nations announced Friday its agency for Palestinian refugees is moving operations and foreign staff to southern Gaza, following an Israel army evacuation order condemned by the global body.

quot;UNRWA relocated its central operations centre and international staff to the south to continue its humanitarian operations and support to its staff and Palestine Refugees in Gaza,quot; the agency wrote on Twitter, rebranded X.

The move comes after the Israeli military gave around 1.1 million Gazans 24 hours to flee from the north of the Palestinian territory.

The UN said such a population transfer in such a timescale is quot;impossiblequot; and urged Israel to rescind the order.

More than 1,530 Gazans have been killed in Israeli strikes since Saturday, in retaliation for cross-border raids by Hamas which claimed more than 1,200 lives in Israel.–AFP

