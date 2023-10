NNA – The Israeli enemyrsquo;s Defense Forces on Friday said it carried out airstrikes against some 750 targets belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip overnight.

Among the targets were 12 multi-story towers, which the IDF says contain Hamas assets.

The enemyrsquo;s military says it also struck three Hamas operatives responsible for mortar fire on Israel in recent days, adding that the trio were targeted at a military command center in Gaza City.nbsp;

