NNA – Progressive Socialist Party leader, Walid Jumblatt, on Friday addressed via ldquo;Xrdquo; platform US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, by saying:

ldquo;The real motive behind your mission, Mr. Blinken, is to cover up for the mass destruction and the deportation of Palestinians from Gaza mdash; with European complicity mdash; to enable the new barbarians at the gate to occupy Palestine.rdquo;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============R.H.