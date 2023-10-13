Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Gaza Ground Invasion Might Be Both Necessary and Disastrous for Israel

    Gaza Ground Invasion Might Be Both Necessary and Disastrous for Israel

    Said Khatib / Getty

    The future trajectory of the IsraelHamas war is uncertain, but there can be no doubt about one thing: A ground invasion of Gaza is coming, and soon.

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can no more refrain from a ground invasion and occupation of this slender strip of congested land than President George W. Bush could refrain from attacking al-Qaeda and its Taliban hosts in Afghanistan after 9/11.

    The Israeli public’s blood is understandably up, and for the new unity war government in Jerusalem the immediate military objective is unambiguous: degrade Hamas’ military capabilities to the point where the organization can no longer inflict substantial punishment on Israeli citizens from Gaza.

