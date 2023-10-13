Kimberley Garner flaunts her enviable toned figure in a gorgeous cut-out blue dress at the VIP launch of Disney100: The Exhibition

<!–

Kimberley Garner showed off her toned body in a stunning cut-out dress at the VIP launch of Disney100: The Exhibition in London.

The former Made in Chelsea star, 32, wore an abstract floor-length dark blue dress with light green detailing.

It had cutouts in the front, sides and back that showed off her perfectly sculpted physique.

Kimberley completed her look with silver heels and matching silver jewelry – including a statement chunky necklace.

She smiled brightly and posed in front of the backdrop of Mickey Mouse from Disney’s 1940 film Fantasia.

The event took place ahead of the opening of the exhibition on October 13 at London’s ExCeL.

Disney100 is a treasure trove of hundreds of extraordinary items, including many of Disney’s ‘Crown Jewels’.

It contains more than 200 rarely seen artifacts and works of art, costumes and props, and incredible memorabilia from the studio.

Also attending the event was British actress Judi Shekoni, who wore a brightly colored long-sleeved dress with intricate patterns and a pair of nude heels.

The Only Way Is Essex star Jessica Wright also appeared with her mother Carol Wright. Jessica wore all black, while Carol opted for a forest green dress.

Kimberley shot to fame in season three of E4’s Made in Chelsea in 2012.

Her storylines include a romance with co-star Richard Dinan who she reconnected with in 2017.

Kimberley is now thought to be dating hunky Andreas Anthis who she was first spotted with in the summer.

