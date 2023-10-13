Bec Judd showcases breathtaking transformation of $7.3M Brighton Melbourne mansion she and AFL star Chris call home

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bec Judd has shared stunning before and after pictures of the incredible renovation of the $7.3 million mansion in Brighton, Melbourne, which she shares with former AFL great Chris Judd.

The genetically blessed couple purchased the sprawling home in March 2018 and began a complete overhaul of the Spanish Colonial expanse shortly after.

A photo in Bec’s gallery on Instagram shows the pool under construction.

Once construction was complete, the space was transformed into an entertainment oasis, complete with coated rock, a magnesium pool and an outdoor kitchen.

A second series of photos shows the bar and lounge area, opening onto the tennis court, under construction.

Bec Judd has shared a stunning before and after image of the incredible renovation of her $7.3 million Brighton mansion she shares with former AFL great Chris Judd.

The genetically blessed couple purchased the sprawling home in March 2018 and began a complete transformation of the Spanish colonial expanse shortly after.

The tennis court was part of the original property, but the Judds added artificial turf and replaced the old net with a new one that had casters for mobility.

The tennis court was part of the original property, but the Judds added artificial turf and replaced the old net with a new one that had casters for mobility.

Meanwhile, the net can be easily rotated lengthwise to free up space for garden parties.

Other upgrades to this lavish property include replacing the mansion’s apricot aesthetic and color palette with sleek grays and blacks, adding modern touches like gold-plated brass hardware, marble doors and in steel.

However, the couple retained the home’s defining architectural element – ​​its arches – and used that form as a theme throughout the interior.

There’s also a gym and wet bar with a pool table.

Highlights include a private bathroom with a giant arch-shaped mirror that reflects the home’s Spanish colonial architecture.

Rebecca’s penchant for gold brass fittings, black frames and marble continues in the bathrooms.

The master bathroom features a giant arc-shaped mirror that reflects the home’s Spanish colonial architecture.

The backyard pool is shown under construction

Once construction was complete, the space was transformed into an entertainment oasis, complete with coated rock, a magnesium pool and an outdoor kitchen.

Rebecca and Chris’ bedroom features custom millwork in a “storm gray” tone.

The enclaves and sliding door frames leading to the master bathroom are also arches, another nod to the home’s original construction.

A geometric painting by Melbourne artist Stephen Barker of the Judds having coffee together in bed hangs above the marital bed.

Bec shares four children: daughter Billie, nine, son Oscar, 12, and twins Darcy and Tom, seven, with ex-AFL star husband Chris Judd.