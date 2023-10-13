Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Makary tours southern Lebanese border with Fadlallah: War waged through media is the most dangerous

    By

    Oct 13, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Al-Makary, on Friday kicked off a tour along the southern Lebanese border with occupied Palestine, beginning with the town of Maroun Al-Ras, where he held a joint press conference with ldquo;Loyalty to the Resistancerdquo; bloc member, MP Hassan Fadlallah.nbsp;

    ldquo;The will of resistance stands strong among the Palestinian people in the face of Israeli brutality,rdquo; Fadlallah said, declaring that ldquo;any Israeli attack on Lebanon shall not remain without a response.rdquo;

    Fadlallah went on to affirm that ldquo;the resistance shall exercise its national right to defend its country against any Israeli aggression that may occur.quot;nbsp;

    In turn, Makary said: ldquo;War is not only waged through weapons and destruction, but through media as well mdash; therein lies the biggest and most dangerous battle.quot;

