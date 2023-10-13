WAFA: Over 100 Palestinian civilians massacred on day 7 of Israel’s aggression on Gaza

NNA – On the seventh day of the relentless Israeli onslaught on Gaza, at least 100 Palestinian civilians, including numerous children and women, have been killed since last night, with hundreds more severely injured as a result of heavy Israeli bombardment targeting civilian areas across the territory.nbsp;

WAFA correspondent said 17 bodies have been recovered following an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential building belonging to the Abu Madian family. nbsp;in the Al-Bureij refugee camp, located in the middle of the Gaza Strip. The strike involved the use of at least one missile and devastated the multi-story structure. Dozens of innocent civilians were wounded in the attack and were rushed to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the nearby city of Deir al-Balah.

The building in question, situated in Block 9 within the Al-Bureij refugee camp, consisted of four floors and housed 12 residential apartments. Approximately 70 residents had sheltered in the building, many of them having fled from border areas due to the ongoing Israeli aggression.nbsp;

With the increasing number of casualties, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital#39;s morgue facilities have become overwhelmed, and some of the deceased are being placed in makeshift tents outside the refrigerated storage units, said our correspondent.

Meantime, Israeli warplanes targeted a house belonging to the Jouda family in the town of Jabalia, north of Gaza, causing the deaths of five individuals, including children, and inflicting injuries on ten more. The wounded were subsequently transported to the Indonesian Hospital in nearby Beit Lahia town.

Furthermore, an Israeli airstrike struck a residence owned by the Zard family in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City. The strike resulted in additional casualties and wounded civilians, who were rushed to the Shifa Hospital in the city.

Additionally, 17 individuals were tragically killed when the Israeli airstrike pounded a home belonging to the Halawa family in the central region of the Jabalia refugee camp. Others suffered varying degrees of injuries and were transported to the Indonesian Hospital for medical treatment.

Throughout the course of the ongoing Israeli aggression, the military#39;s airstrikes have destroyed numerous residential buildings, houses, and infrastructure across the Gaza Strip. The attacks have included hundreds of tons of explosives and missiles, often without prior warning.–WAFAnbsp;

