Bou Habib, Iranian counterpart hold joint press conference

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, on Friday welcomed visiting Iranian counterpart, Amir Abdollahian, with whom he held joint press conference.nbsp;

In his delivered word, Bou Habib stressed Lebanonrsquo;s solidarity with ldquo;our Palestinian brothersrdquo;, calling for swiftly lifting the current siege on Gaza.nbsp;

For his part, Abdollahian said, ldquo;What we witness today in Gaza is a war crime committed by the Zionist regime,rdquo; callingnbsp; on Israel to immediately halt its war crimes against Palestinians.nbsp;

ldquo;The US urges restrain while arming and supporting lsquo;Israelrsquo;,rdquo; Abdollahian exclaimed, while calling on Islamic governments to support lifting Gazarsquo;s blockade and stopping the rampant Israeli aggression.nbsp;

