Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story EXPLOSIVE trailer shows star breaking down as she reveals chilling warning to Rebekah Vardy: ‘Don’t play games with a girl who can play better’

The latest explosive trailer for Disney+’s Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story has been released, ahead of the show’s broadcast on Wednesday.

In the shocking teaser, Coleen, 37, is seen tearfully revealing details of her investigation into her fellow WAG and revealing the secrets of her hunt for the truth about who leaked details of her life to The Sun newspaper.

In the clip, Coleen can be seen revealing that the saga, which started with a Twitter post on October 9, 2019, was “constantly on her mind” before issuing a warning to Jamie Vardy’s wife: “Don’t play games with a girl who can play better’.

Coleen’s husband Wayne is featured in the trailer, along with Piers Morgan and Coleen’s mother Colette and her friends, shedding light on the pain of the drama.

The trailer also showed stock footage of both women arriving at the Supreme Court last year carrying their husbands in their arms, while other clips showed a crowd chanting “Your wife is a grass” as Jamie took the court in the middle of the case .

Woah: The latest explosive trailer for Disney+’s Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story has been released

The truth will come out: In the shocking teaser, Coleen is seen tearfully revealing details of her investigation into her fellow WAG and revealing the secrets of her hunt for the truth about who leaked details of her life to The Sun newspaper .

Ha! Coleen was seen around a computer with her father Tony and mother Colette

Coleen was asked: ‘Do you still have the mail on your phone?’, to which she replied: ‘Yes, yes, yes. I’ll stay with them,” before the footage was panned to footage of the duo entering the court to the sound of a news report.

The reporter read: ‘Wagatha Christie starts at the Supreme Court today, with fellow WAGs and former friends locked in a bitter feud.’

Coleen said: ‘Someone on my personal account alerted The Sun newspaper to my private messages and stories – I thought I’d do something about it.’

Showing Coleen hard at work, she was seen laying out pages, including images of her family – made up of Wayne, 37, and their children Kai, 13, Klay, 10, Kit, seven, and Cass, five – and other messages from the private page.

One of the film’s commentators said: ‘This is a detective story; you will never find someone who is responsible with a smoking gun in his hand’.

Coleen explained: ‘I needed proof, I needed to set a trap’.

In his first comment on the situation, Wayne told the camera: “I was just thinking what is she doing here as I laughed in disbelief.”

Ahead of the release, Rebekah has further fueled her bitter legal battle with Coleen Rooney by applying to trademark the name ‘Wagatha’, it is claimed.

The media personality, 41, coined the term Wagatha Christie six months ago, referring to the brutal confrontation between the two WAGs.

Rebekah took Coleen, 37, to the High Court for defamation – and lost – after Coleen claimed in October 2019 that stories about her had been leaked to the press via Rebekah’s social media account.