Terrifying footage shows Hamas gunmen go door-to-door at Be’eri Kibbutz – one of the worst scenes of the terrorist atrocities – hunting for Israeli families to murder

Chilling video has emerged of the moment Hamas terrorists ran towards homes in the Be’eri kibbutz and unleashed a hail of bullets on the terrified families living there.

Moving quickly, the black-clad gunmen, wielding assault rifles and hand grenades, went door to door of the small kibbutz looking for Israeli families to slaughter indiscriminately.

What had been a quiet morning, where many of the 1,000 families living in this kibbutz would have been sleeping or enjoying breakfast, turned into one of nightmares.

The gunmen can be heard shouting orders at each other in the video as they run from house to house, the sickening sound of gunshots filling the morning air.

Four gunmen can be seen approaching one family home before shooting into the windows. One of the terrorists can be seen kicking down the door as a round of five gunshots can be heard in the background in quick succession.

The video cuts out before the terrorists manage to break down the door, but it was at this kibbutz they ruthlessly shot dead screaming families as they begged for their lives. Israeli soldiers would later find the bodies of 108 Israeli civilians lying riddled with bullet holes in their homes.

Israeli Major General Itai Veruv told how the Hamas terrorists had thrown a hand grenade where 15 girls and teenagers were desperately trying to hide from them. All were found dead in that single room.

Israeli soldiers carry the body of a Hamas terrorist in Kibbutz Be’eri on Wednesday

A house is completely destroyed after being burned by Hamas terrorists during the attack at Kibbutz Be’eri

The Hamas gunmen also set fire to several homes here in a sick attempt to force the families out so that they could gun them down as soon as they reached their gardens.

Horrific photos too graphic to publish showed how one woman was lying face down in the bed in a pool of blood with six gaping holes in her mottled, decomposing skin.

Next to her, a man with dark hair awkwardly slipped in a gap between the bed and a wall. His black clothes, which appeared to be pyjamas, were still slick with his blood, which pooled in a dark red mess on the floor below him.

His body could be seen decomposing – his face has blackened with boils all over his arms. Chunks of his flesh were missing from his right arm and hand.

Outside, several cars were left flattened, while the bodies of people in everyday clothing can be seen lying in awkward positions.

One survivor, Haim Jelin, told local media that Hamas fighters ‘walked around Be’eri like they owned the place.’

‘They shot indiscriminately, abducted whoever they could, burned down people’s homes so they’d have to escape through the window, where the terrorists would wait,’ he added.

A woman called Miri Gad Mesika told local media that she and her husband were choking on thick smoke and gas fumes as they tried to hide.

‘We soaked towels with water and covered our faces, while my husband Eli held the shelter door closed as hard as he could as the terrorists tried to break in,’ she said.

‘Moments before we jumped from the second floor, we assessed the situation of the fire and looked out for the terrorists and decided to jump.

‘We fled to our neighbours across the street, and watched our house go up in flames before it was completely burned down. I have no idea how we survived.’

Israeli Major General Itai Veruv, who arrived at Be’eri on Saturday to join the fighting there, said as he walked past a home in the now blackened kibbutz: ‘Children in the same room and someone came and killed them all. Fifteen girls and teenagers, they put (them) in the same room, threw in a hand grenade and it’s over.’

‘This is a massacre. It’s a pogrom,’ he said, recalling the brutal attacks on Jews in Eastern Europe in the 19th and early 20th century.

Be’eri, a settlement of a little more than 1,000 people, is one of more than 20 towns and villages ambushed early Saturday by Hamas terrorists.

Before the attack, Be’eri — started by Zionist settlers two years before the country itself was founded — was known for its industriousness, including a large printing plant that turns out Israeli driver’s licenses. Now it has become a horrific symbol of the war with Hamas, which authorities say has so far left about 1,200 dead in Israel and about 1,100 in Gaza.

Further video of the attack shows the moment the murderous gunmen shot dead an Israeli family’s dog before storming their home, raiding their fridge and setting their home alight amid a campaign of civilian slaughter.

One militant withdrew a lighter from his pocket and took it to the wall, sparking house plants and hanging ornaments that quickly set ablaze before they made their exit

The dog came bounding out of the house towards the attackers and was immediately mowed down with several bullets

Israeli rescuers shared a shocking image of a blood-soaked nursery in Be’eri

A nursery room is seen charred after Hamas set fire to the building

The clip, obtained from the GoPro camera attached to the helmet of one Hamas fighter, showed how the dog came bounding out of the house towards the attackers and was immediately mowed down with several bullets.

Hamas terrorists promptly invaded one house and rifled through the family’s belongings, drinking orange juice from their fridge and gorging themselves on its contents.

Then one militant drew a lighter from his pocket and took it to the wall, sparking house plants and hanging ornaments that quickly set ablaze before the heavily armed men made their exit.

Another harrowing scene from the same kibbutz showed how a second group of Hamas militants gained access to the gated compound by slaughtering civilians at near point blank range as they sat in a car.

The footage of the brutal attack was captured by cameras mounted at various points overlooking the entrance to the kibbutz, protected by a yellow metal gate.

CCTV camera footage, timestamped 5.55am on Saturday, shows two Hamas militants armed with AK-47s and dressed in camouflaged military clothing, body armour and combat boots approaching the gate that blocks a two lane road.

At first, the two fighters are seen trying to find a way through the gate, with one testing to see whether he could fit through the small gap underneath.

He soon changes his mind, and instead breaks into a small guardhouse that sits to one side of the kibbutz entrance, using his rifle to smash his way inside.

Seconds after he climbs through a window, the other combatant spots the approaching car. He hides behind a tree, while the first soldier hides inside the guardhouse, setting an ambush for the approaching vehicle.

CCTV camera footage, timestamped at 6:05am on Saturday morning, caught a group of Hamas gunmen in fatigues lying in wait

As soon as the civilians stopped at the gate and activated the electronic barrier, the gunmen sprang out from cover, pointed their rifles at the car windows from mere feet away, and blasted the occupants

Body bags from Israeli Hamas attack

An aerial view shows damage caused following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Be’eri in southern Israel, on Wednesday

At 5.57am, barely two minutes after the two militants were first seen inspecting the entryway to the kibbutz, the driver and passenger are seen pulling up to the gate.

Both are seemingly unaware that the two armed men are lying in wait, and the electronically-operated gate starts to open.

As the driver briefly leans out the window, seemingly to address whoever is inside the guard-house, the armed militant is seen running out from behind the tree.

Once he is feet away from the car, he mercilessly opens fire from point blank range through the passenger side window, blasting the two Israelis with several rounds.

From the other side, the Hamas militant in the guard house also opens fire, hitting the driver several times, who is seen being buffeted as he it hit by the bullets.

As the militants run through the now open gate, the footage shows the car continuing to gently roll forward into the kibbutz which has now been breached.

The victims inside the car remain motionless, covered in blood. Both are presumed to have been killed in the attack, likely among the first victims on Saturday which saw more than 1,000 Hamas gunmen stream across the border from Gaza and into Israel, where they indiscriminately shot civilians while taking others hostage.

The Times of Israel reported Hamas had control of the Be’eri kibbutz for 17 hours.

General Veruv, who had retired from the military until he was recalled Saturday to lead forces fighting to regain control of towns that were attacked, said Hamas fighters had taken up entrenched positions in the ruins of Be’eri, hiding in small groups before surprising Israeli soldiers as they went from house to house.

‘Every time that we thought we cleaned the area and everything was silent, suddenly another 12 or another 20 got out,’ he said.

Standing in front of the two-story stucco home where he said the terrorists killed teenagers with a grenade, he said soldiers had found the bodies of other residents with their wrists tied together.

Israeli paramedic Hami Atias was one of the first responders on the scene and he says what he saw will haunt him forever.

‘I thought I’d seen enough but nothing could prepare me for what happened there. The smell of bodies – as many times as I’ve showered this week – I can’t get that smell out,’ the 36-year-old Atias said on his way back from Be’eri.

Atias said he saw the bodies of scores of men, women and children who had been gunned down or blown up by terrorists.

‘There were bodies lying on the street in huge quantities, wounded people screaming for help, and we had to decide who to treat because we didn’t have enough manpower,’ he said. ‘It was disgusting.’

The terrorists killed indiscriminately and kidnapped children and elderly people, witnesses and family members said.

‘My son was kidnapped. He’ll be 16 years old in two weeks,’ said Mir Shani, a 46-year-old physiotherapist from Be’eri.

Other footage has emerged of civilians, who appear to have their hands tied behind their backs, being led down a residential street by gunman.

A second video then shows at least four bodies lying on the ground in the same location, with matching hair and clothes to those who were previously seen alive.

Down the road lies the Kfar Aza kibbutz, where the terrorists unleashed similar horrors. The kibbutz is thought to be the site where the worst of the atrocities against babies occurred given its popularity with young parents.

This graphic (above) shows how the horrifying Hamas massacre on the Kfar Aza kibbutz unfolded

October 11, 2023 – Kfar Aza, Israel: Soldiers crying at the sight of a family dining table on which there is still Challah bread from Friday’s Kiddush. IDF Lotar unit soldiers are slowly checking the Kibbutz, passing from one house to another to clear them from any ammunition or threat

An Israel Defence Forces source provided a photograph of a child’s blood-soaked bed in Kibbutz Kerem Shalom following a Hamas-led attack on the home

IDF units survey the terror conducted in Israeli kibbutz close to the border with Gaza

October 11, 2023 – Kfar Aza, Israel: IDF Lotar unit soldiers are slowly checking the Kibbutz, passing from one house to another to clear them from any ammunition or threat

An IDF soldier covers his face before removing the body of a civilian killed days earlier in an attack by Hamas terrorists on Tuesday

The terror began just after dawn on Saturday morning when most of the 400 Israeli residents living at the Kfar Aza kibbutz were either sleeping or enjoying their breakfast with coffee.

The first wave of 70 terrorists had roared towards the quiet kibbutz on motorbikes after tearing through the border wire a mile away, while others paraglided over Israel’s unsuspecting defences from Gaza.

As soon as they arrived, the heavily armed fighters attacked the compound from four directions – starting with the ‘baby quarter’ on the west side where the young families lived.

The terrorists were met by a frantic kibbutz guard, a small group of residents with military experience who were patrolling the perimeter when they saw the swarm of black figures racing towards them on their motorbikes.

They – like the Israeli military and government – were not prepared for the wave of terrorists firing streams of bullets at them. The small security squad tried in vain to protect their neighbours, but they couldn’t hold the terrorists off and they were killed in the intense fighting.

The ruthless Hamas gunmen moved quickly through the kibbutz, first killing a 90-year-old grandmother who had been sitting on her porch when the terrorists arrived. They dragged the terrified pensioner into her living room and shot her twice in the head.

Families were woken to the terrifying sound of gunfire and voices outside their homes. Terrified parents ran to their sleeping children and plucked them out of their beds and cots before bundling them into safe rooms or cupboards.

Among those parents were Itay and Hadar Berichevsky, both 30, who knew they only had mere seconds to react when they heard the gunmen trying to smash down their front door, knowing that if they didn’t, their children would never have a future.

The terrified parents frantically put their two 10-month-old twin babies into a hidden shelter moments before the Hamas terrorists stormed into their home and shot dead the young couple.

The terrorists then moved systematically from home to home, blowing open some front doors with their rocket-powered grenades before unleashing a hail of bullets at the men, women and children living there indiscriminately. Entire families had been handcuffed before they were shot point blank one by one, soldiers said.

It would later emerge that as many as 40 babies and young children were massacred in the kibbutz, some of them beheaded, according to Israeli soldiers who spoke to Israeli news channel i24. Harrowing images from the scene show a baby’s car seat covered with blood, her small bloodied dress lying next to it.