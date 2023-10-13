British holidaymaker is raped in Majorca after ‘her drink was spiked’ – and wakes up without her underwear in wrong hotel

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A French tourist has been arrested on suspicion of raping a British tourist who told police in Mallorca she feared liquor had been spiked into her drink during a night out.

The woman underwent tests at the hospital as detectives tried to find out if she had been drugged after she woke up the next day without underwear in a hotel that was not her own.

She told police she didn’t remember anything after having a few beers with a group of tourists she had been chatting with in a bar.

Police described her as “semi-conscious” when she was taken to hospital after raising the alarm.

The arrest came Monday after a woman’s belongings were found in the room where the alleged sexual assault took place.

The detainee is part of the group of four tourists he met last Saturday during a night out in Palma, the capital of Mallorca.

A French tourist has been arrested on suspicion of raping a British tourist who told police in Mallorca she feared liquor had been spiked into her drink during a night out. In the photo: archive image of Palma de Mallorca.

This was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Balearic National Police. ‘On Monday, officers arrested a 36-year-old French tourist on suspicion of sexually assaulting a tourist.

«The young woman had gone to have a drink on Saturday night in the bullring area of ​​Palma and met four tourists.

“She struck up a conversation and they had a couple of beers.

‘From that moment on she does not remember anything, only that she woke up the next day at 8.30 in another hotel that was not hers, dressed but without underwear.

“She went to reception to get help because she was disoriented and didn’t know what had happened.

‘A receptionist alerted the police, who sent officers and activated a protocol for cases like this.

“The woman was taken to hospital where a series of tests, including toxicology tests, were carried out to obtain as much information as possible.”

Saying that agents from a unit called UFAM, specialized in investigating crimes of sexual violence, were in charge of the investigation, the force added: “They established that the woman had been deprived of her faculties, was semi-conscious and had poor psychomotor skills.” [coordination] and had vomited.

‘On Monday they found a backpack with a woman’s belongings in the room where the sexual attack is believed to have taken place.

‘At that moment the alleged perpetrator of the crime was arrested. He is one of the people he met at the bar.

Informed sources described the woman, whose age is unknown, as a British tourist.

The woman underwent tests at the hospital as detectives tried to find out if she had been drugged after she woke up the next day without underwear in a hotel that was not her own. In the photo: archive image of Palma de Mallorca

It was not immediately clear what the evidence had detected and whether the suspect had been remanded in custody after appearing in court or released on bail pending an ongoing investigation.

The latest arrest follows a series of rape arrests in Mallorca over the summer.

The most notorious were those of five French tourists and a Swiss in the early hours of August 14 at the BH Mallorca Resort in Magaluf after the alleged group rape of an 18-year-old British girl. All of them were remanded in custody by an investigating judge who is leading an ongoing investigation.

Subsequently, two more suspects were detained in France with European arrest warrants so they could be extradited to Spain.

Less than a fortnight later, three British tourists were arrested on suspicion of raping a woman at another Magaluf hotel.

The trio were detained while trying to board a flight to Manchester.

The woman who raised the alarm, who according to well-placed sources at the time was also British, claimed she may have been drugged.

Last Friday, agents from the National Police of Mallorca arrested two Britons for the alleged rape of a third.

They met at a hotel in the east coast resort town of Cales de Mallorca after chatting on the gay dating app Grindr.

Police said the alleged rape victim told her alleged attackers that she wanted “company and displays of affection” after going to her hotel room, but nothing more than that.

He ended up in the hospital needing stitches.