Mikati meets UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace, says violent approach in Gaza cannot go on

NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Friday welcomed at the Grand Serail the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace, Tor Wennesland.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed quot;the importance of a peaceful solution to the conflict currently taking place in Gaza.rdquo;

Mikati also called for a UN Security Council stance on Gaza developments, a ceasefire, and a swift solution to the Palestinian crisis. ldquo;This violent approach cannot go on,rdquo; Mikati added.

The Prime Minister separately received MPs Asaad Dergham and Haider Nasser, as well as the Director General of Lebanonrsquo;s General Security, Major General Elias Al-Biasari.