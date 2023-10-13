(UPDATE) Bou Habib, Iranian counterpart hold joint press conference

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, on Friday welcomed visiting Iranian counterpart, Amir Abdollahian, with whom he held joint press conference.nbsp;

In his delivered word, Bou Habib stressed Lebanonrsquo;s solidarity with ldquo;our Palestinian brothersrdquo;, calling for swiftly lifting the current siege on Gaza.nbsp;

He warned that Israeli escalation could quot;ignite the regionquot; and threaten security and peace.

quot;Lebanon has never wanted war,quot; Bou Habibnbsp;said. quot;But there will be no stability in the region without a fair and comprehensive solution for the Palestinian people.quot;

For his part, Abdollahian said, ldquo;What we witness today in Gaza is a war crime committed by the Zionist regime,rdquo; callingnbsp;on Israel to immediately halt its war crimes against Palestinians.nbsp;

ldquo;The US urges restrain while arming and supporting lsquo;Israelrsquo;,rdquo; Abdollahian exclaimed, while calling on Islamic governments to support lifting Gazarsquo;s blockade and stopping the rampant Israeli aggression.nbsp;

Moreover, Abdollahian did not completely rule out the chance of an escalation.

quot;If the systemic war crimes of the Zionist regime do not stop immediately, any possibility is conceivable.quot;

Tehran was working to host an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which has 57 member states, he added.

quot;In this regard, the initial coordination has been carried out with the secretary general of the OIC,quot; the minister told reporters.

