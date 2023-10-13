Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Global Knife Attack Frenzy as Hamas ‘Day of Rage’ Gets Underway

    Global Knife Attack Frenzy as Hamas ‘Day of Rage’ Gets Underway

    Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images

    Frenzied knife attacks were reported in China and France on Friday after Hamas called for the 13th to be a global “day of rage” in response to the group’s ongoing war with Israel.

    The disturbing acts of violence cannot be immediately linked to the war but the first victim was an employee of the Israeli embassy. The second attack, which killed at least one man, came in France where the local media reports that the assailant—who was known to the authorities as an Islamist radical—shouted “Allahu Akbar” during an attack on multiple people at a school. A terrorism investigation has been launched.

    The call for a “day of rage” has prompted security alerts all over the world with Jewish schools and synagogues from Palo Alto to London and Aukland closing for the day while the American authorities increased security measures in major cities and at the U.S. Capitol.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

