Take a look inside a California saloon dating back to 1880 where Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson shot music videos — that just hit the market for $5.5 million

Thomas Ploch and Roy Hathon, courtesy of Brady Group

A hotel and saloon dating back to 1880 has hit the market for $5.5 million.

Paul McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi, and Michael Jackson have all shot music videos there, the listing claims.

The property was first built in 1880 as a stagecoach home station complete with a store and lodging.

A former hotel in Los Alamos, California that featured in music videos by Paul McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi, and Michael Jackson has hit the market for $5.5 million. Thomas Ploch and Roy Hathon, courtesy of Brady Group

The listing, by Brady Group, describes the property as a “historic landmark.” Thomas Ploch and Roy Hathon, courtesy of Brady Group

The property, called 1880 Union, is located in Los Alamos, about 45 miles northwest of Santa Barbara and 140 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The town is around 20 miles from the beach as the crow flies. Thomas Ploch and Roy Hathon, courtesy of Brady Group

The property was built in 1880 as a stagecoach home station complete with a store and lodging, according to the listing. Thomas Ploch and Roy Hathon, courtesy of Brady Group

It burned down in 1893, but was rebuilt in 1915 as a hotel and saloon and was restored to its original condition in 1972, complete with a replica of its 1880 façade. Thomas Ploch and Roy Hathon, courtesy of Brady Group

The property is currently used as a wedding venue, but has previously been used as a private residence, a restaurant and bar, and a hotel. Thomas Ploch and Roy Hathon, courtesy of Brady Group

Downstairs, there’s a reception room, a saloon, a dining room that can also be used as a ballroom, and extensive kitchens. Thomas Ploch and Roy Hathon, courtesy of Brady Group

The saloon has a games room attached, too. Thomas Ploch and Roy Hathon, courtesy of Brady Group

Actors Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson have used the saloon to host wine tastings, the listing says. Thomas Ploch and Roy Hathon, courtesy of Brady Group

This is the dining room. Thomas Ploch and Roy Hathon, courtesy of Brady Group

The property is full of period details. Thomas Ploch and Roy Hathon, courtesy of Brady Group

Upstairs, there are seven bedrooms as well as two suites. Thomas Ploch and Roy Hathon, courtesy of Brady Group

One of the suites has a private sitting room, too … Thomas Ploch and Roy Hathon, courtesy of Brady Group

… as well as twin sinks, twin showers, and a tub. Thomas Ploch and Roy Hathon, courtesy of Brady Group

Both suites have private balconies, too. Thomas Ploch and Roy Hathon, courtesy of Brady Group

Outside, there’s a rose garden, gazebo, and a patio with an outdoor fireplace. The garden even has a covered bar. Thomas Ploch and Roy Hathon, courtesy of Brady Group

The current owners spent “several million dollars” renovating the property in 2016, realtor Micah Brady told Realtor.com. Thomas Ploch and Roy Hathon, courtesy of Brady Group Source: Realtor.com

“Because it’s a designated historic building, they were able to do improvements within the interior, but the exterior was a no-go zone,” he told the publication. “It’s like walking into a building that you would go into in the wild, wild west.” Thomas Ploch and Roy Hathon, courtesy of Brady Group Source: Realtor.com