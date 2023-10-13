Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Take a look inside a California saloon dating back to 1880 where Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson shot music videos — that just hit the market for $5.5 million

    A hotel and saloon dating back to 1880 has hit the market for $5.5 million.
    Paul McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi, and Michael Jackson have all shot music videos there, the listing claims.
    The property was first built in 1880 as a stagecoach home station complete with a store and lodging.

    A former hotel in Los Alamos, California that featured in music videos by Paul McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi, and Michael Jackson has hit the market for $5.5 million.

    The listing, by Brady Group, describes the property as a “historic landmark.”

    The property, called 1880 Union, is located in Los Alamos, about 45 miles northwest of Santa Barbara and 140 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The town is around 20 miles from the beach as the crow flies.

    The property was built in 1880 as a stagecoach home station complete with a store and lodging, according to the listing.

    It burned down in 1893, but was rebuilt in 1915 as a hotel and saloon and was restored to its original condition in 1972, complete with a replica of its 1880 façade.

    The property is currently used as a wedding venue, but has previously been used as a private residence, a restaurant and bar, and a hotel.

    Downstairs, there’s a reception room, a saloon, a dining room that can also be used as a ballroom, and extensive kitchens.

    The saloon has a games room attached, too.

    Actors Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson have used the saloon to host wine tastings, the listing says.

    This is the dining room.

    The property is full of period details.

    Upstairs, there are seven bedrooms as well as two suites.

    One of the suites has a private sitting room, too …

    … as well as twin sinks, twin showers, and a tub.

    Both suites have private balconies, too.

    Outside, there’s a rose garden, gazebo, and a patio with an outdoor fireplace. The garden even has a covered bar.

    The current owners spent “several million dollars” renovating the property in 2016, realtor Micah Brady told Realtor.com.

    “Because it’s a designated historic building, they were able to do improvements within the interior, but the exterior was a no-go zone,” he told the publication. “It’s like walking into a building that you would go into in the wild, wild west.”

    The 11,040-square-foot property is on the market for $5.5 million.

