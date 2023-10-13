Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    ‘TV’s Top 5’: Actors Strike at an Impasse, Marvel TV at a Crossroads

    ‘TV’s Top 5’: Actors Strike at an Impasse, Marvel TV at a Crossroads

    Welcome to the 234th episode of TV top 5, The Hollywood Reporters TV podcast.

    Every week, hosts Lesley Goudberg (West Coast TV Editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) provides an overview of the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcomes showrunners, executives and other guests and provides a critical guide to what to watch (or skip, as the case may be) ).

    This week we return to the format with Headlines and discuss the latest news on the SAG-AFTRA strike, how streamers are saving shows made for other platforms, and much more. This is how the episode goes:

    1. Headings

    Melissa McBride, The crown And Welcome to Flatch lead the headlines of the week’s industry news.

    2. Attack zone

    This week, as artists inch closer to the 100-day milestone, talks between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP broke down. This segment explores the central issues at play and how a prolonged actors’ strike will harm broadcast networks and streamers.

    3. Marvel’s TV reset

    The comic book giant has stopped production Daredevil revival and parted ways with both head writers, as the company now focuses on making television the traditional way – with pilots and real showrunners.

    4. Streamers that store programs from… other streamers

    New trend alert! Netflix came to the rescue this week Star Trek: Child Wonder after Paramount+ canceled the animated children’s show, while Roku was revived The Spiderwick Chronicles after Disney+ dropped the show. Add Netflix with Peacock’s Girls5eva and what you have are the walls of the previously walled gardens suddenly collapsing.

    5. Critics Corner

    As usual, we’ll end with Dan’s thoughts on this week’s new and returning series. In this episode he continues Frasier, Fall of the House of Usher And Lessons in chemistryamong other things.

    Hear it all now TV top 5. Make sure you subscribe to the podcast so you never miss an episode. (Reviews welcome!) You can also email us with any topics or Mailbag Questions you’d like to cover in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.

