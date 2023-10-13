Sunday, October 15, 2023

Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    7:00 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Race titled ACHRAFIEH RACE 10452 organized by The Right Path Association headed by Alfred Madi, in cooperation and under the supervision of the Lebanese Athletics Federation, under the slogan ldquo;Preserving Freedom and Preserving the Unity of Lebanon,rdquo; starting from Sassine Square.

    4:00 pmnbsp; nbsp;nbsp;Memorial Mass at the invitation of the Free Patriotic Movement marking October 13 anniversary at Saint Elias Church – Antelias. The mass will be followed by a speech by Free Patriotic Movement leader, MP Gebran Bassil.

