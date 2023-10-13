White House: Israel’s call to move Gaza civilians is “a tall order”

Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    NNA – Israel#39;s call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move within 24 hours is going to be a quot;tall order,quot; although the United States was not second-guessing the decision, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

    quot;That is a lot of people to move in a very short period of time,quot; Kirby said in an interview on MSNBC.

    quot;We understand what they#39;re trying to do and why they#39;re trying to do this — to try to isolate the civilian population from Hamas, which is their real target,quot; he added.

    Kirby said U.S. officials are working with Israel and Egypt on getting safe passage fornbsp;civiliansnbsp;living in Gaza, home to 2.3 million people in one of the most crowded places on Earth.

    quot;Obviously, we don#39;t want to see any civilians hurt,quot; he said later on CNN. quot;We do support safe passage out of Gaza, and certainly that includes the ability for people to move safely inside Gaza.

    quot;These Palestinian people, they#39;re victims, too. They didn#39;t ask for this. They didn#39;t invite Hamas in and say, you know, #39;Go hit Israel.#39;mdash;REUTERS

