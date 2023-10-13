Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Berri tackles local and regional developments with Abdollahian, Wronecka, and French Ambassador

    NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday welcomednbsp;in Ain Al-Tineh Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who visited him in the company of Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani.

    Talks during the meeting reportedly focused on the general situation in Lebanon and the region, as well as on the repercussions of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

    It is to note that Abdollahian left without making a statement.

    Berri separately met with United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, with whom he discussed the latest developments.

    The House Speaker also has an audience with French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro, with whom he reviewed the latest local and regional developments.nbsp;

