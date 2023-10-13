Army Commander broaches latest developments with Papal and French Ambassadors, UN Coordinator for Middle East Peace Process

NNA ndash; Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Friday welcomed in Yarzeh Papal Ambassador to Lebanon, Monsignor Paolao Borgia, whom he briefed on the general situation in Lebanon.

The Army Commander then met with French Ambassador to Lebanon, Mr. Herveacute; Magro, accompanied by military attacheacute;, Colonel Gregory Medina. Talks reportedly focused on the latest developments along the southern Lebanese border.

Aoun also had an audience with United Nations Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s general situation.

nbsp;

nbsp;

=========================R.H.